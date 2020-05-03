The Bridge Project

S01 E08 Comparative Politics & International Relations: Lessons for Indian Foreign Policy

May 03, 2020 Season 1 Episode 8

thebridgeproject

Comparative Politics studies the effects of political culture, institutions and individual decision-making in different political systems around the world. Although a separate subfield from International Relations, Comparative Politics often touches on both the domestic origins of foreign policy and the impact of the international system on domestic political behaviors and outcomes.



In the final episode of Season 1 of The Bridge Project podcast series, we are joined by Prof. Ian Hall who teaches at the School of Government and International Relations, Griffith University, Australia and Dr Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Brookings Institution. They discuss a range of issues including India’s foreign policy in the neighbourhood, political cultures and nature of governments in India's context, comparative regional studies in India and China, idea of democracy promotion and regional integration and many more.



Show Notes



1. Ian Hall (2019), Modi and the reinvention of Indian foreign policy. Bristol: Bristol University Press,

2. Constantino Xavier (2020), China is the new hub for South Asian students, Hindustan Times

3. Hall, I. (2017). Not promoting, not exporting: India’s democracy assistance. Rising Powers Quarterly, 1(3), 81-97.

4. Constantino Xavier (2020), 'The quest for regional connectivity’, Hindustan Times.

5. Constantino Xavier, 'Book Review: Power & Diplomacy by Zorawar Daulet Singh'



Attribution:

The Bridge Project (2020), "Comparative Politics & International Relations : Lessons for Indian Foreign Policy", 1(8), 03 May 2020, URL: https://www.buzzsprout.com/921337/3598108



Research Credits:

Mukul Bhatia & Ashu Shukla



Music Credits:

Inspired by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3918-inspired

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/